PESHAWAR - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has intensified efforts to attract locals to honeybee keeping business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For this purpose, the authority is holding consultations with stakeholders. Most of beekeepers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA were Afghan refugees, majority of which has been repatriated to their home land.

To fill the gap created by repatriation of refugees, SMEDA has engaged stakeholders, including the public, private and social sectors. In this regard, a training session on “Honeybee Keeping” was organised in Karak in collaboration with the Parmakhtug NGO of the district.

Noor Islam Khattak, an official of the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC), trained the participants on various aspects of beekeeping during which participants were informed about importance of beekeeping, the honey flora, bee species and apiary management.

Saeed of Parmakhtug requested the SMEDA and NARC to organise comprehensive on-field training and facilitate new enterprises in form of matching grants for honey colonies. In the concluding remarks, Hafizullah Khan (assistant manager of SMEDA), thanked the trainer and the participants for participating in the training session. He assured the participants that the SMEDA as per its role of capacity building would continue to promote the honey sector in the province and FATA.