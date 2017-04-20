The Pakistan Stock Exchange 100-index gained more than 1,200 point soon after the Panama Papers verdict was declared by the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday.

Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange climbed more than 300 points as financial institutions and some of the mutual funds took fresh positions in leading stocks.

Similar to Wednesday, though the heat was bit less, the index opened on a negative note and slipped by 230 points, however, the fund houses placed fresh position in leading stocks lifting the index, surging by 320 points.

The index was around 47,932 points, where turnover was mostly glued to steel, cement, auto manufacturers and gas companies.

As investors were anxiously awaiting the Panama outcome, the index decided it final course after the decision.