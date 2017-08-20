The government will provide natural gas to over 137 villages of Sindh and Balochistan under the PM's Global Sustainable Development Goals Programme, reports Radio Pakistan Sunday.

Official sources told APP, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) is working to lay around 490 kilometers gas pipelines to gasify 119 villages in Sindh and 18 villages in Balochistan by laying 77 kilometer network lines.

The company will spend 1616.243 million rupees in 119 villages of Sindh and 630.043 in 18 villages of Balochistan.

All these projects are being executed on recommendations of parliamentarians and notables of the areas for provision of gas.