ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khalid Iqbal Malik has called upon the government to offer special incentives and dedicated space to young entrepreneurs for investing in CPEC special economic zones (SEZs) so that youth could set up business ventures and industrial units in these zones and play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

He said government should also focus on making new policies for fostering youth entrepreneurship in order to reduce unemployment and poverty in the country. He was addressing delegation of Youth Business Development Association of Pakistan (YBDAP), led by its President Raja Waqas Janjua, which visited ICCI on Saturday.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan was a country of young population and government should create enabling environment to facilitate and engage youth in entrepreneurial activities. He said if properly groomed and engaged into productive activities, youth could turn into a huge economic dividend for the country, but if left unattended, it could become a burden on the economy. He advised youngsters to carve their career in business field for becoming job creators instead of job seekers and assured that ICCI would guide and mentor them for becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that youth was an asset and future of Pakistan and whatever business they wanted to adopt, they should always work with honesty and commitment for achieving success in life. Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI shared experience of his personal success in business with the youth and advised them not to look for short cuts, rather work hard with dedication to achieve sustainable and long-term success in business.

Raja Waqas Janjua, President Youth Business Development Association of Pakistan, said that YBDAP was established to work for youth empowerment by creating opportunities for them in business field.

He said that youth was the backbone of the country and his Association would focus on engaging them in business ventures so that they could play productive role in the economic development of the nation. He said his Association would keep close liaison with ICCI for exploiting youth talent in the best interest of the country.

Attiq ur Rehman, secretary general YBDAP, Syed Asim Ali Kazmi, patron-in-chief, Rana Muhammad Ashfaq, chairman UC-43, and others also spoke at the occasion and shared ideas for promoting youth entrepreneurship.