Efforts are also being undertaken including Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with Turkey, Thailand and Iran to get access for Pakistani products in the potential markets, reports Radio Pakistan Sunday.

According to official sources, over six billion rupees have been allocated in the current financial year to facilitate exporters under the Textile Policy 2014-2019. A joint research study to assess the potential for a preferential arrangement with Korea is also underway.

Various export promotional activities like trade exhibitions are organised by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to promote exports to new markets.

The sales tax zero-rating regime for five export oriented sectors including textile, leather, carpets, surgical and sports goods has been introduced.

In order to counter the import surge through unfair trade and strengthen trade defence mechanisms, National Tariff Commission Act has been revamped.