LONDON - Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, visited Regal Foods Ltd during his visit to Bradford. He was accompanied by Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali.

Briefing the High Commissioner, Younis Chaudhry, CEO Regal Foods, shared that it is the first Asian confectionery company to be ranked in the first ten confectioners in UK for year 2016.

The High Commissioner congratulated Younis and his team on this achievement and encouraged them to further build the brand. He commended the important role of British Pakistani entrepreneurs and business persons in raising the profile of Pakistanis in UK.

During his visit to Leeds, the High Commissioner met with the CEO of Welcome to Yorkshire, Ron McMillan and his team. He was briefed about the activities carried out by ‘Welcome to Yorkshire’ in promoting tourism and trade in Yorkshire.

The High Commissioner thanked the management of ‘Welcome to Yorkshire’ for making Pakistan Consulate a member of Y-30 Group for projection of true image of Pakistan in the region and for Pakistan’s participation for the first time in ‘Tour de Yorkshire’ cycle race in April 2017.

The High Commissioner also discussed the possibility of future collaboration and partnership with Pakistan and organizing a Business and Investment Forum in coordination with Pakistan Consulate in Yorkshire with any possible help to be extended.

Besides, in Leeds, the High Commissioner met with the senior management of ‘Institute of Directors’ (IOD) in Leeds. IOD is a business advisory office in United Kingdom and has around 30,000 members in whole of UK. Their partners are SMEs, big businesses and firms involved in doing business in UK and abroad.

The High Commissioner gave an overview of the state of economy, energy situation and security environment in Pakistan including importance of CPEC.

With this, outreach visit of the High Commissioner concluded in Bradford. Besides, inaugurating new building of the Consulate, he met community, local political leadership, and businesses to enhance economic collaboration in the future.