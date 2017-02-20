Late 90s is back for Pakistani market. It was computer that changed dynamics of business and created joblessness for everyone who was comfortable with traditional style of business. And it is smartphone now which is creating joblessness for everyone who is comfortable with the traditional style of business, a business which was modern just a decade ago.

Every organisation, be it a dying one or the flourishing one, has to go digital to survive for another ten years. Employees who joined corporate sector a decade ago are still in the state of denial and are unable to convince themselves that digitalisation has changed business dynamics forever and the change has challenged their skills and survival, significantly. Modern business and employees have to embrace emerging change that the technology brings to them. If they don’t, they will simply be eliminated from the business world.

Organisations will not only have to innovate their products but will also have to change their internal systems. And that is where biggest challenge will arrive. Employers and strategic decision makers have to devise a strategy for introducing new systems or any other structural changes. They will have to understand that strategies usually fail in the execution phase, and not in the development phase. People have emotional attachment and psychological comfort associated with the systems that have been part of their professional lives for a significant amount of time. They must know that it is not the system that fails but it is the people who make it fail or succeed.

A change research says, “100% of all changes evaluated as “Successful” had a good technical solution or approach. However, over 98% of all changes evaluated as “Unsuccessful” also had a good technical solution or approach.” Organisations must understand that a reasonable chunk of employees resists change and creates bad word of mouth. The reasons for this resistance must be taken seriously before executing change. It will fail miserably otherwise.

Why do employees resist change?

Employees resist change because they take it as a threat to their career. Such as, smartphones have initiated new horizons. Customers are more comfortable with Apps and other digital means of selling, purchasing and advertising than the traditional approaches of shopping and TVCs. These changes have forced organisations to go for innovative digital solutions. These solutions have created unexpected ‘mess’ for the employees who were enjoying their comfort zone. They would not welcome any change they face. They know strengths and loopholes of the old system. They have an edge over others as old system gives them a status of an influential employee which will be under severe threat after the launch of new system. They create bad word of mouth and influence employees even before arrival of the predicted change. This whole mess causes the organisation an irreversible loss.

The research shows that key players of successful change are people and not the systems. And that is where CAP (Change Acceleration Process) comes to rescue organisations. It suggests a tested and successful way of executing a sustainable and lasting change, a change that becomes part of employees’ lives. CAP, before getting executed analyses current state, determines future state and provides with the structured plan for going through the transition phase. CAP model of executing change was introduced and launched successfully by the CEO of GE, Jack Welsh. It was later on used by many organisations on the Fortune-500 list. The 7-step CAP model provides organisations with the opportunity to make a smooth run of change across the board.

7-Step CAP Model

From the induction of computer to revolution of smartphones, 7-Step CAP model stays relevant to the needs of modern day business. Organisations should follow the steps as are described precisely;

1. Leading Change

Having a sponsor/champion and team members who demonstrate visible, active, public commitment and support for change.

2. Creating A Shared Need

The reason to change, whether driven by threat or opportunity, is instilled within the organisation and widely shared through data, demonstration or demand. The need for change must exceed its resistance.

3. Shaping A Vision

The desired outcome of change is clear, legitimate, widely understood and shared; the vision is shaped in behavioural terms.

4. Mobilising Commitment

There is a strong commitment from constituents to invest in the change, make it work, and demand and receive management attention; Constituents agree to change their own actions and behaviours to support the change.

5. Making Change Last

Once change is started, it endures, and learnings are transferred throughout the organisation. Change is integrated with other key initiatives; early wins are encouraged to build momentum for the change.

6. Monitoring Progress

Progress is real; benchmarks set and realised; indicators established to guarantee accountability.

7. Changing Systems and Structures

Making sure that the management practices (Staffing, Development, Rewards, Measures, Communication, Organisational Design and Information Technology Systems) are used to complement and reinforce change.

Why CAP Is A Better Change Model

From leading change to changes systems and structures, CAP provides a structured program of a lasting change. Kotter’s, Lewin’s, McKinsey’s, Beckhard’s, and Bridges’ Change Models are good models however structured approach of CAP gives it an edge over others. CAP not only ensures that change resistants learn to embrace change but they also exhibit and lead it through their words and actions. CAP makes sure that employees and leaders follow a structured plan to achieve organisations objectives of sustainable and lasting change that ensures perpetual growth in the modern business, especially when digital revolution is threatening employees at mass level. The writer is a corporate training specialist.