Ferozepur Road businesses to take strict security measures

LAHORE (PR): The business community of Ferozepur Road will take strict measures to avert any incident of terrorism. Closed-circuit television cameras will be installed and private security guards and police personnel will be deployed for this purpose.

A delegation led by Chaudhry Mehboob Sarki, president of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ferozepur Road, and presidents and representatives of all major markets held a meeting with Model Town SP Ismail Kharak to discuss security measures in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in the country. It was decided at the meeting that businesses at all major markets and on Ferozepur Road would install CCTVs and increase the number of private security guards. All trader organisations of the Model Town Circle will hold security meetings with DSPs and SHOs of their respective areas every 15 days. Model Town Circle SP Ismail Kharak will pay surprise visits to various markets to check security and point out loopholes in the security. He will hold meetings with the presidents of all big markets to improve security.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Mehboob Sarki assured the administration that the business community would cooperate with the government and the security agencies for protection of their own lives and properties as well as every inch of Pakistan. Business representatives will patrol all major markets with the police force on a weekly basis. The presidents of all markets located in the Model Town Circle will join the WhatsApp group of the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO), Model Town SP and DSPs.

Business representatives Tahir Mehmood Bhatti, Haji Muhammad Idrees, Rana Azhar, Haji Ashfaque, Chaudhry Ahmad Yaqoob, Sarfaraz Manj, Mian Zahid Javed, Malik Munir, Jibraeel Qamar Butt, Malik Amir and Imran Younas and ASP Ayesha and DSP Qamar Abbas also attended the meeting.

Sui Southern clean sweep SSGC National Cycling Championship

KARACHI (PR): Sui Southern Gas Company paddlers after clinching 5 out of 6 positions in the two phases of SSGC National Road Cycling Championship held on Saturday made a clean sweep of the event by bagging first position in the Team Time Trial (70km) race with Balochistan and Sindh-A finishing second and third, respectively.

This marked the conclusion of the three rounds of the championship, which was convened under the aegis of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) at DHA’s Sea View coastal belt and was contested by 36 cyclists from 6 teams, including Sindh A, Sindh B, Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and SSGC.

Senior officials of PCF, including Syed Azhar Ali Shah (Secretary General), Nisar Ahmad (VP), Col (R) Saad Ibnul Hasan (VP) and Salman A Siddiqui (PRO), were actively involved in managing the event. From SSGC, Col (R) Shoaib Ahmed (Head of Admin) and Shahbaz Islam (Head of Corporate Communications) along with their respective teams were present to ensure flawless management of the event.

The jury comprised of former National Champion Nusrat Khan (Chief Judge) and Javed Khan (Assistant Judge) whereas SSGC’s Ishtiaq Mubeen was the Organizing Secretary of this championship.

High spirits were displayed by the cyclists. They gave full thrust while overtaking each other during the race, which was conducted in a healthy manner. The prize distribution/concluding ceremony was held at SSGC’s Head Office auditorium on Sunday.

PFA launches safe food awareness campaign

LAHORE (PR): The Punjab Food Authority launched a campaign about better health care at the Gowalmandi Food Street under its “Safe Food, Healthy Punjab” programme. During the awareness campaign, food experts gave training to food sellers at the Gowalmandi Food Street about cooking safe food and the Punjab Food Authority distributed free food safety kits to food outlets. Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin and Punjab Food Authority Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal distributed safe food kits supplied by a private company.

People were informed about the Punjab Food Authority laws and punishments and imparted training about maintaining their safety and health during food preparation.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin said on this occasion that provision of safe food could be ensured by acting upon these laws. He said that only safe food could guarantee a healthy generation. He said that all relevant laws were being implemented strictly. He said that those selling impure food were enemies of the country and the nation and they did not deserve any concession.