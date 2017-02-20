ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan was benefiting from the reforms carried out so far which had helped the country to achieve macroeconomic stability.

During a meeting with World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan, he said, “After having completed the home grown reform agenda with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government remains committed to continue with the reform agenda that it had promised in PML-N's election manifesto in 2013.”

The minister discussed with Illangovan, the progress of various economic reforms undertaken by the government. Dar said that the country was benefiting from the reforms carried out so far which had helped the country to achieve macroeconomic stability. He said that the government would ensure that the process of reforms continues with the same zeal so as to achieve the objective of higher, inclusive and sustained economic growth.

Dar said that the new Companies law is a part of the reform effort. The law has already been passed by the National Assembly and hoped that it will soon be passed by the Senate as well. Once enacted the companies law will go a long way in improving corporate governance and surveillance in the country in line with international best practices, the minister added.

The World Bank country director stated that the government's commitment to reform was widely acknowledged. The World Bank will continue to support and assist the reforms in various sectors of economy as it has supported the process in the last many years.

On the occasion, Illangovan also updated the minister about the status of different World Bank sponsored projects and said that he was fully focused on furthering Pakistan-World Bank economic cooperation.