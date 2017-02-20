Encouraging tree plantation: Punjab announces 70pc assistance for farmers

LAHORE (APP): The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance to farmers for plantation of trees on their privately owned lands under a special ‘kissan package’ of the Punjab chief minister. The government will bear 70 pecent expenditures while the remaining 30 percent money will be spent by farmers themselves under this special package, a senior official of the Punjab Forest Department told APP, here on Sunday. He said that under this package, trees would be planted at 11,850 acres of land in various parts of the province. He said that the main purpose of the package is to encourage farmers for tree plantation and improve environmental conditions besides checking pollution. About overall target of spring tree-plantation campaign 2017, he said that 14 million trees would be planted in Punjab under the seasonal campaign. He said that the Punjab Forest and other departments, armed forces and private sector have been assigned targets in this regard.

Kinnow export to Indonesia

surges to $23 million

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan's Kinnow exports to Indonesia surged to $23 million in 2016 as compared to $3 million in 2013 in the wake of Preferential Trade Agreement between two countries, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Standing Committee Chairman Ahmad Jawad said on Sunday. He said, "Ongoing Kinnow export season is effected through climate change and it is most likely that this year export target can not be achieved." Kinnow export target was set at 3,50,000 tons for this year but due to sudden hail storms, the crop was affected and exporters are unable to meet the buyers' demand, so far so sorting is doing on a vast level which has increased the cost of product, said a press release here. "Our agriculture sector is being badly affected due to climate change and disturbance of seasons and decreasing water level in the earth", he added

PARC prioritises capacity building of Balochistan’s small farmers

ISLAMABAD (Online): Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) gives a special priority to small farmers of Balochistan for their capacity building. PARC has launched various projects in the province to promote agro-livestock activities in the area to uplift the socio-economic condition of the small and poor farmers. This was stated by PARC Chairman Dr Yusuf Zafar while addressing at concluding ceremony of four week training course of 7th Batch of small farmers of Balochistan here at the Auditorium of National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Islamabad. The course was organised by Agriculture Poly-technique Institute of NARC /PARC under Research for Agricultural Development Programme (RADP) sub-project titled “Skill Development of the Farmers of Balochistan (SDFB)”. Under SDFB programme, 1000 small farmers of Balochistan would be trained in the area of crop sciences, horticulture, agriculture mechanisation, water resources, animal sciences and value addition.

‘Rs173b mega projects to

bring prosperity in South Punjab’

LAHORE (APP): Approval of mega development projects worth Rs173 billion by the provincial government for southern Punjab would bring prosperity in the area by raising living standard of the people of three southern divisions of the province namely Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan. During the current financial year, Rs173 billion are being spent on development projects in southern Punjab as the provincial government is carrying out these projects on a fast pace. Member of National Assembly (MNA) Owais Ahrmd Lagahri told APP that the Punjab government was working on different projects on priority basis in the southern regions of the province. "Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the ongoing projects", he said. The recently completed Metro Bus project in Multan was a gift for the people of the historical city, he added. "Now travelling facilities of international standard are available to general public in Multan," he added.