ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has disbursed Rs145 billion through more than 7.7 million loans since 2000 by its Credit and Enterprise Development component.

Out of total, 75 percent of total funds for micro-finance were disbursed to women and 76 percent loans were disbursed to borrowers in rural areas.

Official sources while listing the steps taken by the government to provide financial support to small businesses on Sunday said these included launch of Prime Minister Youth Business loans Scheme for financing to small businesses, especially the youth.

The other steps were passing of Secured Transactions Law for establishing secured transactions registry that will create charge on moveable assets of the smaller entities, launch of credit guarantee scheme for fresh and collateral deficient small and rural enterprises, in coordination with United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) and government of Pakistan and capacity building of banks in provision of financial services to small businesses in quick and easy way.

The sources said enhanced interaction with Small & Medium Enterprises Authority (SMEDA) was being ensured to create awareness among SMEs about financing products.

The government through SME Bank has disbursed Rs18,411 million to SMEs since its inception and contributed to employment generation for 33,500 workforce.

Pakistan Micro-finance Investment Company (PMIC) was incorporated and started its operation in December 2016 by taking over PPAF's portfolio in the micro-finance sector with equity close to Rs6 billion with 49 percent shares held by PPAF and 37 percent by Karandaz Pakistan.

The sources said by April 2017, PMIC will formally start lending using its equity and funds raised through commercial financing.