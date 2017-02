Sialkot - The Punjab government has released special grant of Rs1.85 billion for the construction of a new drain Nullah near Pathaanwali in outskirts of the city. The Nullah will be constructed to save the city and its surroundings from flood water. According to Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Asif Tufail on Sunday, the project would start in March this year and it would be completed in a period of two years.