PSO, ABL ink agreement for ATMs deployment

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Allied Bank Limited (ABL) have signed an agreement to facilitate deployment of ABL ATMs at designated PSO stations nationwide. The agreement was signed by Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh, Deputy General Manager, New Initiatives, PSO and Faisal Nadeem Siddiqui, Group Head e -Banking – DBG, ABL, at Allied Bank Limited’s Head office, Lahore. Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD & CEO, PSO and Tahir Hassan Qureshi, CEO, ABL accompanied by other officials from both organisations were present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, ABL’s ATMs would be installed at PSO outlets across the country. The agreement promises to be a mutually beneficial partnership and one which will translate into convenience for the general public.

Speaking on this occasion, Sheikh Imranul Haque highlighted company’s initiatives aimed at continuously delivering enhanced service to its customers and described the joint venture as futuristic and highly customer oriented.

Samba Bank selects Bench Matrix’s Retail Loan Origination System

KARACHI (PR): Samba Bank Limited, a majority-owned subsidiary of the Riyadh-based Samba Financial Group, has selected Bench Matrix’s Retail Loan Origination System (LOS) to automate its consumer lending process at all 37 of its branches and moving towards a fully paper-less environment.

By automating the consumer lending process, the bank seeks to bring about improvements in its consumer lending and risk management process by enhancing internal and regulatory limit management, simplifying documentation management and collateral assessment, strengthening internal policy management and substantially reducing turn-around-time for loan applicants.

Samsung inaugurates new service centre

LAHORE (PR): Continuing with the pursuit of expanding its service network, to provide its consumers with a higher quality of services, Samsung has recently inaugurated a highly equipped Service Center for its mobile devices at MA Jinnah Road, Karachi.

This modern facility has been enriched with sophisticated equipment, to set higher standards of service-quality, to fulfill the changing needs of various consumer segments. A special inauguration ceremony will be held on January 19, 2017 with punctuality at 4pm.

Samsung Electronics, a global technology leader and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and home appliances, has been opening up numerous service centers in different cities of Pakistan, to enhance the level of satisfaction among its buyers.

Thus, winning the complete confidence of customers and reassuring them that; Samsung truly cares for them and stands behind the performance and quality of its products.

UBL Facebook Page ranked 14th among world top banks

LAHORE (PR): The UBL Facebook page, already the top Facebook page for any bank in Pakistan with more than 1.5 million fans, has been ranked number 14 among the global ‘Top 100 Banks on Facebook’.

The ranking has been published by The Financial Brand, a digital publication focused on marketing and strategy concerning retail banks. As the only Pakistani Bank to feature on the list, this achievement of UBL, once again reaffirms UBL’s Progressive and Innovative brand attributes. Commenting on achieving the high ranking, Ali Habib, Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing UBL said, “Inclusion in this global ranking, that includes some of the most prestigious global banks, is a matter of pride both for UBL and for Pakistan. As Pakistan’s Best Bank, UBL understands the significance of evolving technologies and platforms in the lives of its customers and this achievement has been made possible only with the support and encouragement of our customers and their appreciation of the brand.”