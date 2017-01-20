KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23,191.5 million on January 13, 2017. According to the central bank weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $18,361.0 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,830.5 million, hence total liquid foreign reserves reached at $23,191.5 million.–Staff Reporter

During the week ending January 13, 2017 SBP’s reserves increased by $51 million to $18,361 million.