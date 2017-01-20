ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Food Security and Research is seeking Rs5,813.662 million for the year 2017-18 under Public Sector Development Programme.

Under ongoing projects, Rs385.122 has been sought. The total cost of ongoing projects is Rs8,570 million. For approved projects, a total of Rs18 million has been asked. The total cost of approved projects is Rs777.717 million.

Under unapproved projects category, Rs3336.510 million has been asked for 27 projects. For federal water management cell Rs1,200 million has been asked. The total cost of Productivity Enhancement for Food through High Efficiency Irrigation System in Balochistan is Rs6,000 million. For livestock and dairy development board, Rs100 million has been asked. Total cost of National Institute of Milk and Meat Technology Islamabad project is Rs500 million.

For up-gradation of seed Certification Services in Balochistan and upgradation of Seed Testing Laboratory Karachi Rs16 million and Rs22 million has been sought respectively.

For promotion of soybean cultivation in potential areas, Rs50 million has been asked. For department of plant protection project, Strengthening of Technical Information Support System of DPP by Linking Quarantine Outpost with WeBoCC System of Pakistan, Rs8 million has been asked. For National Veterinary laboratory project, National Control Programme in PPR (NCPP) Incidence of PPR Progressively reduced to none, Rs50 million has been asked. For SUPARCO’s project, Secondary Food Security-Geo-spatial Monitoring of Legumes and High Value Crops Rs74.990 million has been sought.