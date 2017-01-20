GHALANAI - The local administration and officials of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has decided to reopen its branch in Ghalanai, the decision was taken in a meeting held with Mohmand Agency Political Agent Mahmood Aslam Wazir here on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Head of NBP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/FATA Saima Rahim, and others officials. It is pertinent to mention here that there is only bank (UBL) in the entire Upper Mohmand Sub-Division and there are thousands of government employees including Levy, Khassadars, FC and Pensioners who get their salaries from the only bank.

Mohmand tribesmen and government employees were always demanding of the authorities to reopen a branch of National Bank of Pakistan in Ghalanai. The NBP regional head along with the political agent and others officials visited and examine the building of NBP. Saima said, “The bank was close down due to the worse law and order situation in 2001 and now we are assured that peace has been restored in the area therefore we are reopening it.” “On the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and NBP president, we are going to reopen Mohmand agency NBP branch to facilitate the consumers and tribesmen,” she added.

Saima Said that the State Bank of Pakistan has directed the NBP branches to starts interest free loans in the region which will yield a good impact in the tribal areas. “It is the first Islamic banking in the tribal areas and we would facilitate the tribesmen by giving interests free loans,” she added. “First ATM machine would also be installed in the bank to facilitates more and more customers in the region” she said. The political agent said that now peace has come in the area and writ of the government has been restored in the entire tribal region.

He told that bank would starts work within 10 days in the area which would facilitates thousands of pensioners which were drawing their pensions from NBP Shabqadar.

“Economic and others progressive activities have started in the area therefore it is the need of hour that the NBP branch should be reopen in the area to fulfill tribesmen’s needs in the region” he added.

On the occasion, the political agent also requested the NBP officials that at least one each bank should be opened in every tehsil of the tribal agency to facilitates the government servants as well as general public.