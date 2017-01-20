LAHORE - Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission (NTC) initiated an anti-dumping investigation in July 2015 at the behest of an application lodged by Aisha Steels Limited (ASL), on behalf of the domestic steel industry including International Steels Limited (ISL).

The commission established that the domestic industry producing Cold Rolled Coils/Sheets suffered material injury on account of increase in volume of dumped imports, price undercutting, price depression, decline in market share, sales, capacity utilisation, return on investment, and negative effects on cash flow, inventories and ability to raise capital.

As per the notice, the commission stated that the domestic industry has suffered material injury on account of increased volumes of dumped imports. Following the investigations, the regulator imposed provisional anti-dumping duties in the range of 8.31 percent to 19.04 percent in January 2016 on thirteen exporting companies domiciled in China and Ukraine.

However, later in June 2016, Lahore high court (LHC) issued a stay order thus barring NTC from the collection of earlier imposed provisional duties on CRC due to incomplete quorum. The anti-dumping duty has now been re-instated with incremental rates. The commission has decided to impose definitive anti-dumping duty retroactively at the rates mentioned on C&F value of on imports of CRC originating from China (19.04%) and Ukraine (18.92%) for a period of five years effective up till January 2022. However, said duty would not be applicable on producers who import said goods as inputs in products destined solely for exports.

Industry experts believe the imposition of anti-dumping duty for a period of five years is a material positive for ASL & ISL, who have recently both shown significant turn around and improvement in operations despite facing the above mentioned hard-ships due to the influx of cheaply dumped steel products. Imposition of anti-dumping duties will allow ISL & ASL to enhance market share and raise selling prices. Further, anti-dumping investigations are also currently underway on re-bar (made by ASTL, DSL & MUGHAL) and on galvanised coils/sheets.