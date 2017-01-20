LAHORE - Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has implemented the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution to upgrade its existing systems, aiming to provide better operational control and decision support to the national flag carrier.

A ceremony in this regard was held at PIA Training Centre in which PIA CEO Bernd Hildenbrand was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Hildenbrand said that office automation is very important for PIA to enable the airline to meet present and future demands. He said that ERP system would help PIA to attain the goal of having a paperless environment, and not only bring efficiency to the systems but also make them environment friendly.

He said the implementation of ERP will enable management to have better administrative control and operational efficiency, in addition to improving decision making with robust and accurate business information, integrated operations, transparency and simple easy-to-use interface.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Oracle Director Alvin Chia said that this project has been completed in a short span of 12 months, which is a record, not only in Pakistan but also worldwide. This shows the dedication and motivation of PIA team. He said the main benefit that PIA would receive through this system is a marked reduction in management reporting time.

Infotech CEO Naseer Akhtar said the level of commitment shown by PIA management in implementation of this project was exemplary. He congratulated the PIA management on laying the foundation of a system that will help PIA regain its past glory. Earlier, Chief Financial Officer and Chief of ERP, Nayyar Hayat explained that ERP solution would have several modules including Financials, Supply Chain, Maintenance Management, Hyperion and BI, Human Resource and Project Management. He said with the implementation of ERP, PIA will now be able to ensure streamlined and optimised business operations, improved information sharing, increased supply chain efficiency, better process consolidation and simplified IT management.

He said PIA once was a pioneer in aviation management innovation. However, due to various constraints, over the years, the airline lagged behind in catching up with industry norms. It is therefore a milestone moment that PIA is now becoming ERP capable, he added. Other senior officials of the airline were also present on the occasion.