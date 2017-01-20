LAHORE - The prime minister’s Rs180 billion revival package for the export-oriented industries will not meet the target unless exporters’ outstanding refunds are cleared without any delay.

This was stated by Pakistan Tanners Association North Zone Chairman Azam Malik. He said that leather exporters have not received their rebates since July last year and their major portion of working capital is stuck up with the Customs Department. Lauding the prime minister for announcing the long-awaited export package, he said that industry’s revival package would give boost to the country’s exports and positive results would be in the offing within next six months if the issue of liquidity crunch is also resolved on emergency basis.

Azam urged the government to act decisively and rescue the leather industry from financial crisis, as worst ever cash flow crunch has brought the second largest industry to the verge of disaster. “Although too late, but this positive step of the government will help the whole leather sector, which had become uncompetitive in the international market due to higher cost of production in Pakistan as compared to our competiting countries,” he added.

The PTA regional chairman said, “The benefit of GSP Plus move from the European Union had been virtually nullified due to our in-competiveness as compared with Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and particularly China.” Now hopefully the value added leather export sector will pick up and stand on its feet, he added. The declining Euro had thrown a big blow on the face of industry and thus the exporters to European countries had to bear big losses. The export package will provide support to the dwindling leather export sector and can put it on right track.

He said that leather exporters, the high value-added industry, are badly deprived of liquidity. He observed that Pakistani leather exporters have crumbled because of blockage of sales tax and duty drawback refunds for the past several years.

“The FBR is hampering the growth of one of the most productive sectors, generating employment of over one million people and earning foreign exchange of around $1 billion, by denying the exporters their right of refund,” he said. He added that the government should take realistic view of the matter and release the long outstanding refunds at the earliest. The FBR, under the law, is bound to release refunds within 45 days but there are delayed refunds for the years,” he added.

He was also highly optimistic for early announcement of removal of 4 percent custom duty on import of industry’s basic raw material (Raw Hides & Skins). Leather industry leader also stressed that such adhoc measures are not permanent solution for industry ailments. The government should therefore undertake in-depth study of the issues of industry and provide permanent solutions to the problems for long-term sustainability.

Azam also impressed upon industry to make best use of the Export Package provisions and try to remove the bottlenecks in the growth of leather exports.