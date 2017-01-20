KARACHI - Stocks showed recovery led by blue chip autos, engineering and cement scrips, index gained around 372 points to close at 49,014 level.

INIL, ISL and ASL in the steel sector gained to close on their respective upper circuits on the back of the news that NTC has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties against dumped imports of cold rolled coils/sheets in the range of 13 percent to 19 percent.

POWER (rose 5.22%) in the cement sector gained on the back of announcement that the company intends to increase production capacity up to 3.37 million tons annually by start of CY19 with a fresh investment of around Rs25 billion. Overall investor interest was seen in the cement sector, as the sector gained to close (up 1.3%) higher than its previous day close. CHCC (higher 5%) and DGKC (1.27%) were major gainers of the aforementioned sector.

Textile sector gained as investors weighed in the impact of textile package on the companies’ bottom line in the sector going forward. NML (up 5%) and NCL (2.88%) were major gainers of the aforementioned sector, said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Oil stocks remained in pressure on weak global crude prices and dismal annual earnings of PPL. Concerns for foreign outflows, global equities sell-off and $3.5 billion dismal current account deficit data for July-December 2016 invited intra-day profit taking.

Investor speculations in second and third tier value stocks in the late session rally of the earnings season played a catalyst role in record close, stated analyst at major brokerage. Overall, volumes increased by 38 percent to 456 million shares, while traded value rose by 6 percent Rs23.2 billion/$222 million.

Today’s top index influencers were LUCK (higher 1.26%), NML (5%) and ENGRO (1.18%). BOP (0.73%) was today’s volume leader with more than 32 million shares traded.