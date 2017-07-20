Bahria Town honours cricket team

LAHORE (PR): Bahria Town has hosted a reception in the honor of Pakistan Cricket Team, the winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, at Taj Banquet in Bahria Town Lahore. The event was attended by top management of Bahria Town, members of Pakistan cricket team, former test cricketers, PCB management, civil society representatives and media personalities.

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain distributed valuable prizes among the cricketers. Prizes include 1 kanal plot for Fakhar Zaman and a plot for Captain Sarfaraz in Bahria Town Karachi, and Rs1 million each for the team.

The Bahria Town chairman congratulated the cricketers on the recent historic win. He said, “Bahria Town is playing a key role in the revival of sports culture in Pakistan by developing state-of-the-art sports facilities in each one of its world-class community projects, across Pakistan.” Malik emphasized that the ongoing construction of Pakistan’s largest Rafi Cricket Stadium, with a capacity of 50,000, in Bahria Sports City Karachi, would bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

Karandaaz signs agreements with 4 ‘FDC-17’ winners

ISLAMABAD (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan, one of Pakistan’s top financial technology and inclusion players, has signed grant agreements with four winners of the ‘FinTech Disrupt Challenge’ 2017.

Aimed at hunting for extraordinary startup ideas worthy of creating substantial social impact, the second chapter of FDC solicited innovative responses to bottlenecks in Pakistan’s financial services sector. Through FDC 2017, Karandaaz had invited startups in five thematic areas including access to financial services, payments, e-commerce, interoperability, and early stage ideas related to mWallet use cases, education of financial services through technology, customer engagement/experience, microcredit, and digital savings.

Banks, government regulators, incubators, and complementary actors from the FinTech industry had assembled together at the event to hear the 23 shortlisted startups present their ideas in front of a panel of experts.

LEADS establishes one-window for transcripts’ verification

LAHORE (PR): Verification process of M.Phil transcripts of various departments of Lahore LEADS University has begun at Higher Education Commission Islamabad and its regional centres. According to an official statement released by LEADS University Managing Director Mian Asad Manzoor Wattoo, students who have passed from 2011 to 2014 sessions are permitted to get their transcripts approved and stamped by the HEC. “For this purpose, we have established one-window operation at Leads,” he added. The main campus will facilitate students for re-verification procedures of their transcripts and related documents.

Jazz to adopt digital talent acquisition platform

ISLAMABAD (PR): Jazz, Pakistan’s has announced that it is adopting a sophisticated world class digital talent acquisition platform called Lever. This system aims to improve a prospective candidate’s application experience through automation and transparency.

Asghar Jameel, Chief Human Resource Officer, Jazz, said, “Jazz is a world-class organisation where people experience spell agility, digitalisation and fun. Talent is our strongest asset and we are investing in solutions that strengthen talent experiences. This partnership with Lever allows us to adopt cutting edge talent acquisition technology that is inherently human, social, and collaborative.”

LG unveils full vision display smartphone

LAHORE (PR): LG Electronics has announced that the LG Q6, part of its new Q series, will be the first smartphone to offer the Full Vision display following the LG G6.

The Q series offers many of LG’s most sought-out premium features at a competitive price. LG’s Q series is the company’s latest line of powerful, mid-range smartphones boasting the essential features of LG premium phones at exceptional price points. As the first in the Q series to be announced, the LG Q6 features some of the most desired innovations from LG’s premium G6 smartphone and packages them in a sleek, stunning body highlighted by its Full Vision display with minimised bezels.