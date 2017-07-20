Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday witnessed signing of loan agreements between Government of Pakistan and French Development Agency (AFD).

Agreements aim at financing energy sector projects like, Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Tranche-IV and Mangla Power Plant Rehabilitation Project.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Shahid Mahmood, Ambassador of France Martine Dorance, and Jacky AMPROU, Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), signed the Euro 165 million soft loan agreements at the Ministry of Finance.

Finance minister appreciated AFD’s continued support and assistance for economic development of Pakistan.

Ambassador of France Martine said, “France and Pakistan enjoyed long history of cooperation. France is pleased to extend support to Pakistan in different areas.”

Main objective of the program is to make energy sector more affordable, reliable and sustainable, supporting the country’s economic growth through expeditious implementation of the national power policy, 2013.