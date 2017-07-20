ISLAMABAD - Pakistan had added $3.8 billion in the external debt during eleven months (July-May) of the previous financial year 2016-17.

The government had borrowed $7.4 billion from the external resources during July-May period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, the government had paid back $3.6 billion in the same period against the previous loans, the officials of the Ministry of Finance informed the Senate standing committee on Finance on Wednesday. They further informed that the government had paid massive amount of over one trillion on interest payment during the period under review.

The committee was informed that Pakistan’s net borrowing had recoded growth of 7 percent during the period under review, which was around 11 percent during preceding year. Pakistan had also borrowed $2 billion from the Chinese banks during July-May period of the year 2016-17. The committee members asked about the interest payment on the foreign loans taken in the period under review. The officials of the Ministry of Finance said they would present the figures during in-camera session of the meeting, which was accepted by the committee.

The committee, which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, has showed concerns over the soaring external debt of the country. The committee has sought the recommendations from the government how to control the soaring external debt.

The committee has expressed its displeasure on the absence of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman from the meeting. The committee was informed that the government had accepted 17 taxation budget proposals of the committee out of total 52. Meanwhile, 5 budget recommendations were partially accepted while 30 were rejected. Senator Mandviwalla said that committee had received many complaints on Prime Minister’s health programme.

The committee deferred discussion on the bill to provide for rehabilitation and re-organidation of distressed corporate entities (The Corporate Rehabilitation Bill 2017). The committee has directed the Ministry of Finance to come up with details of recommendations that were proposed in the bill. The committee has also deferred discussion on the recommendations made by the committee to present draft Bill in respect of Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) and Public Account.

The meeting was attended by Senators Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Muhamamd Mohsin Khan Leghari, Mohsin Aziz, Finance secretary, representatives from finance ministry, FBR and State Bank of Pakistan.