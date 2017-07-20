HCCI to organise industrial exhibition on Aug 11

HYDERABAD (APP): The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) will organise the industrial exhibition on August 11. HCCI Vice President Ziauddin said that main objective of organising the industrial exhibition was to promote the country's manufacturing including motorbikes as well as light and heavy vehicles. The food court and famous circus of the country would also be the part of the exhibition, he informed. The exhibition will be organised at the industrial zone of Hyderabad keeping in view the severe issue of traffic jam in the downtown areas of the city, he said and added that it would be the fourth industrial carnival which is being organised under the banner of HCCI. The organising committee of the carnival has designed 32 stalls of 18x36, 52 stall of 18x18 and 66 stalls of 10x10 which will be allocated to famous industrial companies to display their manufacturing, he said and informed that the representatives of the companies, traders and industrialists from all over the country are expected to visit the exhibition.

944 mmcfd gas, 32,343 bpd oil added in system in 4 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies operating in different potential areas of the country made 101 new discoveries during last four years, which helped addition of 944 mmcfd gas and 32,343 bpd oil in the system. "During tenure of the current government, 466 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) additional gas from new discoveries and 478 mmcfd gas from existing fields, while 11,149 barrels per day (bpd) oil from new finds and 21,194 bpd from existing wells have so far been added in the system," official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources told APP. Commenting on new discoveries, they said 68 finds, out of total 101, had added proven reserves of about 5.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas, while the calculation of 33 well were yet to be determined. As many as 87 finds have been made in Sindh, seven each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The companies drilled over 179 exploratory and 194 appraisal wells that resulted in the record number of oil and gas discoveries. Exploration activities registered around 80 percent increase as compared to four years of the previous government, they added. During the same period, the country is estimated to have consumed about 5.2 TCF gas which means that more than 100 percent replacement had been made for the resource consumed. Answering a question, the sources said over $10 billion foreign investment had poured in the country's petroleum sector since Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power in 2013, despite low oil price scenario in international market.

FBR alerts tax payers to fake, harmful emails

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has alerted the tax payers to the fake, harmful emails-cum-notices being sent to them regarding anomalies in their tax returns. In a statement issued on Wednesday, FBR denied any association with these emails being sent from a fake email address 'do-not-reply@fbrgovpk.com' which has no connection with FBR's email domain. These fake emails inform the targeted tax payers the tax returns filed by them do not match their sources of income and further advise them to contact the Commissioner Inland Revenue at the earliest. These emails also reportedly carry attachments infected by harmful viruses and malware, the statement added. This nefarious activity, apparently by some hackers, is a type of spamming used to send viruses and malwares to the general public and taxpayers. The taxpayers and the general public are advised to ignore such fake emails and refrain from clicking any link provided in them and the receipt of such fake emails should be immediately reported to the authorities concerned, the statement said.

Industrial output grows 5.69pc in 11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The country's large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grew by 5.69 percent during the first 11 months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of large scale manufacturing industries was recorded at 140.32 points during July-May (2016-17) against 132.77 points during same period of last year, official sources said. The highest growth of 6.43 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 4.29 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 3.00 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC). On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 6.3 percent during May 2017 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 6.38 percent in May 2017 when compared to growth of April 2017, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).