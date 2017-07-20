KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained volatile throughout the day on Wednesday and closed at 45,419 points after losing 218 points. Profit booking was seen in the market where investors started reducing intraday positions.

The 100-index was dragged down by ENGRO (down 2.5%), UBL (1.4%), LUCK (1.4%), HUBC (1.5%) & OGDC (declined 1.3%), which aggregately held back 153 points; while DAWH (up 4%), PPL (1.4%), MARI (2.7%), INDU (2.7%) & APL (up 4.4%) contributed 99 points to the green. On the sector front, cements bled 81 points, banks 52 points, power 45 points, fertilizer 37 points; while OMCs added 14 points & autos 12 points.

Interest was seen in FABL (up 5%) with the stock capping out for a second session running; the mid tier bank trades at an attractive, stated analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh.

Stock closed lower amid pressure in blue chip stocks on investor fears over foreign outflows and dismal economic data, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti. Late session support remained in blue chip oil and banking stocks on surge in global oil prices and reports of surging banking deposits.

Concerns over outcome of SC review over JIT probe in Panama case report played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX.

Participation ticked up albeit in mid tiers; volumes rose 5% to 165.5m shares, while traded value shed 1% to Rs8.9b/$84.9m.

TRG Pak led volume with 14m traded shares followed by K-Electric with 11.6m traded shares and Engro Polymer with 10.5m traded shares stood second and third.

Scrips of total 361 active companies traded in the session of which 200 finished in red, 148 in green while 13 remained unchanged.