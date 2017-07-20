RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Raja Aamer Iqbal has said that the chamber is committed to empower women in entrepreneurship by creating business opportunities for them.

While addressing a large gathering of women entrepreneurs here on Wednesday, he said The Women Business Incubation Centre (WBIC) would help women entrepreneurs to establish and run their own businesses. He said that the main purpose of this initiative was to provide women a platform to excel in the field of entrepreneurship. Construction work has been completed and the inauguration will take place by the end of July, he added.

During an interactive session, Iqbal highlighted the key features of WBIC and apprised women entrepreneurs related to the membership process of the chamber and provided guidance in detail.

He said that RCCI also plans to hold seminars, training programmes and business plan competition to create awareness among women entrepreneurs and youth regarding product development, pricing, packaging and export marketing etc. Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector will serve as a key in boosting economic uplift of the country, he added.

RCCI Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, RCCI Vice President Asim Malik, Women Entrepreneurship Committee Chairperson Mavish Afridi, chamber members and a large number of working women attended the session.



ISRAR AHMED