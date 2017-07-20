LAHORE - PTCL has announced the financial results for the first half of 2017 in its Board of Directors’ meeting.

A sequential growth of 3 percent was recorded in PTCL’s revenue in Q2FY17 over Q1FY17. Revenue from PTCL’s flagship Broadband service increased over same period last year. Likewise, wholesale services and international revenues also increased.

Excluding the one-off expenditures, the operating expenses were reduced by 2 percent in a like-to-like manner. PTCL’s profit after tax during the period, excluding the impact of one-off items, reduced by 7 percent over same period last year mainly due to decrease in voice and EVO revenue and lower non-operating income.

PTCL Group earned Rs58.5 billion revenue during first half of 2017. Excluding the one-off expenditures, the operating expenses were increased by 1 percent over the same period last year.

The group’s profit after tax increased by 27 percent over corresponding period of last year mainly due to successful settlement of certain legal issues during the period.



OUR STAFF REPORTER