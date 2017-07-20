LAHORE - The Registered Exporter System (the REX System) is the system of Certificate of Origin of Goods that applies in the Generalised System of Preference (GSP) of the European Union and observance of the same is mandatory for all exporters to the European Union Countries.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Consultant Kamal Shahryar stated this while addressing a seminar on "REX" held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) under the auspices of the Development Authority of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Kamal said this system was based on the principle of self certification by economic operators who by themselves will be able to make out "Statements of Origin".

To be eligible to make out the Statement of Origin, an economic operator will have to be registered into the EU data base by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Kamal said and added that the REX System will progressively and completely replace the current System of Origin Certification based on Certificates of Origin issued by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan .