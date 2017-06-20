LAHORE - National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) connected 1200MW RLNG Balloki Power Plant with national grid on Monday.

The power plant has been connected through 500kV transmission line Balloki–Shaikhupura and 500kV transmission line Coal Fired Power Plant Sahiwal–Balloki, as an interim arrangement for back feed of Balloki power house and is energised today.

Meanwhile, the NTDC spokesman said that 9 towers of 500 kV Guddu-DG Khan transmission line have been collapsed due to high intensity wind storm and torrential rains in various parts of Rajanpur. However, power supply was restored to affected areas through alternate sources.

The spokesman said that, some 20 km away from Guddu, in the plains of Indus Pump, continuous flow of rainy water from the mountains of Balochistan led to the collapse of towers. Teams of NTDC engineers and contractors were mobilised immediately and restoration work has been started under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) and Chief Engineer (Asset Management) Multan. The teams are facing difficulties in transportation of men and material at sites of demolished towers due to water logging and slush in the area. NTDC Managing Director Dr Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry is monitoring the rehabilitation activities and instructed the teams to complete the restoration work in shortest possible time.