BEIJING: China will remain a strong engine of global recovery with its ongoing economic reforms, an official with the IMF said Saturday. "Steering its economy to a sustainable path will benefit China itself and the world as a whole," said IMF Deputy Managing Director Zhang Tao at the China Development Forum 2017 in Beijing. The country and other emerging economies have contributed over 70 percent of global economic growth in recent years and will remain such a contributor, he said. China's 6.7pc growth in 2016 hit a 26-year low, but still outpaced most other economies and accounted for more than 30pc of global growth.