KP can play leading role in national

development

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday said the government should make proper use of the oil and gas and other deposits buried in KP and Fata, having the potential to change the fate of country. “Oil, gas, granite and marble available in the province can accelerate the development which will curb militancy,” said Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt. In a statement issued here, he said that gas reserves in the province had been estimated to be nine trillion cubic feet while oil reserves had been predicted at 500 million barrels, which are 10 times more than those buried in the region of Potohar. Butt said that over 250 billion tonnes of marble and granite reserves are also available in the province and adjacent Fata, which could help the country earn sizable foreign exchange and lift millions out of poverty. The business leader further said that KP produced half of the total national production of oil and 10pc of the gas production which was also being provided to other provinces.

“Peace should be ensured so that local and foreign investors can be attracted to that underdeveloped area, which will result in enhanced revenue and reduce unemployment, he emphasised.

He said that government should take note of dwindling exports of marble and granite and promote value-addition in this sector as the export of raw material did not benefit the country as per its potential.

‘CPEC project of public welfare’

ISLAMABAD (INP): Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision is to pull out 70 million people from the clutches of poverty in China and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also aimed at serving the people at the gross-roots level. This was stated by Madame Diana Bao, the spouse of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan while addressing 21-member delegation of girl students from Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University, Balochistan. She said welfare of people was at the heart of CPEC. “China is taking a number of steps to involve the youth in this nation-building task,” she said, and added, “They are offering scholarships to the talented Pakistani students every year, enabling them to participate in the country’s socio-economic development.” The meeting was arranged by Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Rukhsana Jamil. The delegation, headed by the University’s official Sadaf Khan, represented every ethnic group of Balochistan. Madam Bao said that China attached great importance to students’ exchange programme between the two countries.

Addressing the girl students, she remarked, “You are brave daughters of Balochistan and I feel privileged to host you in the Chinese embassy.

Experts stress adoption of climate friendly agricultural approaches

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), World Bank, CGIAR, CCAFS and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) jointly organised a workshop on ‘Enabling Institutions and Policies for Climate-Small Agriculture’ here at a local hotel on Sunday. Addressing the event, Acting Chairman of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Nadeem Amjad said that climate change was no more a speculation; it was now a reality all around the world. “No one can exactly predict as to how the future climate will be and what consequences will be on all of us especially in the developing countries like Pakistan whose one fifth of GDP depends on Agriculture Sector alone,” he added. He said that no other sector was more vulnerable to climate change than agriculture. “Thus it is imperative to develop a climate-smart agriculture country profile in order to feed Pakistan’s growing population in a sustainable way and to adapt the suitable changes in agriculture sector.

ICICI Bank, StanChart top bank frauds list

New Delhi (AFP): ICICI Bank topped the list of banks that witnessed most number of frauds during April-Dec period of 2016 with state-owned SBI taking the second spot, RBI data said. During the first nine months of the current fiscal, as many as 455 fraud cases involving Rs 1 lakh and above were detected in ICICI Bank, closely followed by SBI (429), Standard Chartered (244) and HDFC Bank (237). The other banks which reported large number of frauds to the apex bank during the period include Axis Bank (189), Bank of Baroda (176) and Citibank (150). However, in value terms, frauds involving Rs 2,236.81 crore were reported in SBI, followed by Punjab National Bank (Rs 2,250.34 crore) and Axis Bank (Rs 1,998.49 crore). The data provided by RBI to the Finance Ministry also revealed the involvement of bank staffs in fraud cases. In the case of SBI, 64 employees were involved in fraud cases, while it was 49 for HDFC Bank and 35 for Axis Bank. In all, 450 employees were involved in fraud cases in different public and private sector banks during April-Dec 2016, in 3,870 cases involving a total value of Rs 17,750.27 crore.