LAHORE - The Second gas turbine at Haveli Bahadur Shah has started test operation to produce 380MW.

The 1st gas turbine has already begun supplying 380MW to the grid as per demand. After preliminary tests, the 2nd gas turbine will also start power generation commercially, adding another 380MW to the system. National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited (NPPMCL) has achieved the first fire of 2nd gas turbine. It took 73 days from gas turbine's arrival at the site to first fire, which is 21 days less than own record of fastest installation time ever achieved for a 9HA.01 (94 days first fire of 1st gas turbine at Haveli).

This new record is exactly half the time taken by GE itself (146 days) for this machine in co-development of EDF power plant in Bouchain, France. First fire of 2nd gas turbine comes only 21 days after the first fire of 1st gas turbine which was achieved on April 28, 2017. NPPMCL officials said that it is committed to the cause of adding reliable electricity into the national grid as early as possible. Multiple teams of experts are working simultaneously round the clock on both power plants (Haveli &Balloki).