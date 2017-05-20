IPR holds discussion on security, stability

ISLAMABAD (PR): Institute for Policy Reforms (IPR) Chairman and CEO Humayun Akhtar Khan has said, “We must put people at the centre of our security strategy.” He stated this during a panel discussion organised by the institute to evolve a strategy for long-term security and stability in Pakistan. Khan said, “Security should be our top priority as it touches the life of every citizen. Economic progress is not possible without it. Safety, security, and prosperity are indivisible.”

He said that the logic and nature of violence has evolved. War between two or more states is no longer the norm. Nor does violence have a clear beginning and an end. What Pakistan faces today is a situation of neither war nor peace. A mix of external and internal factors are at play. Violence in Pakistan is an amalgam of political, sectarian, and criminal factors. External forces cannot act on their own. They must have alliances with disaffected groups in the country. In these circumstances, a nation’s defence is no longer the responsibility of a single institution. Civil institutions and the whole country must contribute.

“Our methods too must change. We must find the reasons for disaffection and exclusion. Pakistan policy makers must act to respond to grievances within. Investing in citizens’ security, justice, and jobs is essential to reducing violence,” he said.

Transfast ties up with JS Bank

KARACHI (PR): Transfast, a leading remittance service provider, and JS Bank have entered into a partnership to offer remittance service to Pakistani expatriates sending money to their loved ones in Pakistan.

Samir Vidhate - Director EMEAA, Transfast; Muhammad Raza Dyer - Head of Operations; Babbar Wajid - Head of Product development & Business Management; Dr Zafar Iqbal Zahid - Head Of Home Remittances; and Relationship Manager Aisha Farooq exchanged the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

"JS Bank is one of the leading banks in Pakistan and a pioneer in sophisticated technology in serving all its clients, and we are excited to offer our customers the ability to deposit money instantly and securely there," said Samir. “We are very excited about our tie-up with Transfast since it’s extensive bank partnerships facilitates customers to send instant transfers to 99 percent of banked customers in Pakistan,” commented senior bank officials.

Transfast partners with Bank Of Khyber

KARACHI (PR): Transfast, a leading remittance service provider, has joined hands with Bank of Khyber to offer remittance service to Pakistani expatriates sending money to their loved ones in Pakistan.

Samir Vidhate -Director EMEAA, Transfast; Wajahat Khan, In-charge Home Remittance, and Afzaal Ahmad, Head Trade Finance Operations Division from Bank of Khyber, exchanged the agreement on behalf of their organisations. "Bank of Khyber is one of the leading banks in Peshawar, Pakistan, an important region for overseas Pakistani community. We are very happy to offer our large Pakistani customer base, the ability to deposit money instantly into bank account as well as Cash Over Counter at Bank of Khyber," said Samir Vidhate. "With the addition of Bank of Khyber to our growing Pakistan network, we know that our customers will be benefited."

Awam League announces Lahore Body

LAHORE (PR): Awam League President Riaz Fitiana announced the Lahore Body during the Youth Convention held here on Friday. During the convention, notifications were issued to the nominated officials. The temporary body of Awam Youth Forum will initially work for the period of three months. While addressing the participants, Riaz said that Awam League is a revolutionary campaign which representing the middle-class segment of Pakistan. He said that all big parties are representing the elite class of the country and deceiving the poor class. He highlighted the role of youth in economic development of Pakistan and said that Awam League is a true representative of youth.

Punjab General Secretary Riaz Bangash said that scince a decade nothing have been done to promote and encourage the youth. He said that Awam League will address the grievances of youth. Awam League Vice President Pastor Anwar Kamal and Hafiz Amjad Jamal also expressed their views at the occasion.

Sachal Energy starts power production

KARACHI (PR): Sachal Energy Development (Pvt) Ltd (SEDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arif Habib Corporation Limited, has achieved Commercial Operations (COD) and its 49.5MW Wind Energy Project has started producing power. A formal notification from Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited has been received by the company. SEDPL’s Wind Energy Project is the first Pakistani owned early harvest project of CPEC which has been constructed at 680 acres of land situated at Jhimpir Wind Corridor, Sindh and is committed to supply electricity to national grid through National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited for 20 years under Energy Purchase Agreement.

Indus Motor launches new dealership

LAHORE (PR): Indus Motor Company has launched a new dealership, Toyota HN Motors, in Lahore. It is the 43rd 3S (Sales, Service & Spare parts) authorised dealership network nationwide and the 10th addition in Lahore. The new facility will enable Toyota to get closer to its valued customers and provide quality service at their doorstep. The launch was celebrated with an inauguration event in the evening. Prominent guests included Toshiya Azuma, Vice Chairman; Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO; and other management team from Indus Motor Company (IMC).

Mian Hafeez (CEO), Principal Dealer and other guests were also present. On the auspicious occasion, Jamali said, “IMC attaches great importance to customer care and human resource development at the dealerships. We hope that Toyota HN Motors will be an active dealership and will be operating in close conformity to the Toyota Way.”

Hyundai, Al-Haj Group join hands

KARACHI (PR): Hyundai – a famous automotive pioneer recognised all over the world - has now joined hands with Al-Haj Group with the purpose of introducing top-of-the-line heavy commercial vehicles through a technology transfer contract (TTC), under the subsidy Al-Haj Hyundai Pvt Ltd.

Hyundai’s excellent quality and product support, and Al-Haj Group’s dedication and name in the market since 1960, will aim to upgrade the standards of high quality commercial vehicles. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the potential to facilitate 4 percent of the global trade volumes to pass through Pakistan by the year 2020.

It will accelerate the economic growth of Pakistan and several other countries in the surrounding region, through the development of a 21st century Maritime Silk Road, encompassing a modern trade and infrastructure network.