LAHORE - Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that construction of Lahore Ring Road (SL-III) under PPP mode will be a significant achievement in mega infrastructure development in Punjab.

He expressed these remarks while giving the approval for Lahore Ring Road (SL-III) project in the 31st Steering Committee (SC) meeting held at P&D Complex, Lahore. While discussing the scope of the Lahore Ring Road (Southern Loop III) project, P&D Board Member Agha Waqar Javed informed the Steering Committee that 8.5 km Ring Road will be constructed from Adda plot to Multan Road.

Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal, MPA Ch Iftikhar Chachar, MPA Qamarul Islam, representatives of Lahore Ring Road Authority, Finance, Communication and Works, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, and other departments also attended the meeting.