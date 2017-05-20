OGDCL earned Rs126.630b in 3 quarters of FY17

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has earned Rs126.630 billion in three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to Rs122.711 billion in the corresponding period of last year, registering around Rs4 billion increase in its income. "The company's net profit before taxation registered to Rs64.520 billion, while the net profit after taxation stood at Rs47.595 billion, as compared to last year's Rs61.924 billion and Rs43.500 billion, respectively, translating into earnings per share of Rs11.07," official sources said. The OGDCL's Board of Directors declared third interim cash dividend for the year at Rs1.50 per share, besides 40 percent and 38 percent operating profit margin and net profit margin, they said. The sources said that average net realised price of crude oil sold was $43.76 bbl (Billion Barrels) against $38.83 bbl during the corresponding period of last year. Besides, the company sold natural gas amounting to Rs233.96 mcf (million cubic feet) as compared to Rs256.23 mcf gas of the last year.

During the period, they said, the company completed 2D seismic acquisition on 3,293km area and 3D of 1,038 square km, and drilled 13 new wells including six exploratory/appraisal wells and seven development wells. The OGDCL's exploratory efforts yielded four oil and gas discoveries namely Gundanwari-I, Mithri-I, Khamiso-I and Chutto-I, the sources said, adding that its net crude oil production remained 43,989 barrels per day, gas production 1,051 mmcf per day, LPG production 411 MT per day and sulphur production 39 MT per day.

Water inflow in rivers jump

to 282,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (APP): The water inflow in all major rivers has jumped to 282,200 cusecs against outflow of 248,700 cuesec due to melting of snow in northern areas. The inflow in river Indus surged to 130,800 cuesec against outflow of 122,100 cusecs while in river Jhelum it was recorded as 59,800 cusecs against outflow of 35,000 cusecs. According to data released by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1422.98 feet, which was 42.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,139.80 feet, which was 99.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 132,500, 90,500 and 16,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 44,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Chinese experts to visit Pakistan to review suitability of PEZs

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday said a delegation of Chinese experts would visit Pakistan on June 5 to review the suitability of Prioritised Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation of Chinese experts headed by the deputy head of mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, BOI spokesman Shah Jhan Shah said. He said foreign investors were keen to invest in various sectors of the country. The government is committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs), he added. He said a total of seven SEZs cells had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide them facility at one place. "SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country," he added. Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh while one in KPK, he added.

Responding to a question, he said nine more industrial zones had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the exports and and provide employment opportunities in the country. "SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities," he added.

CDNS achieved Rs174b up to May 15

ISLAMABAD (APP): Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs174 billion savings till second months of last quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to May 15, 2016-17. The target for the year 2016-17 was Rs228 billion, while the Directorate managed to achieve Rs218 billion for the previous fiscal year, a CDNS official told APP here on Friday. He said the CDNS had notified upward revision in the profit rates for various saving certificates to benefit its investors especially the widow and pensioners, which had been applicable from February 1, 2017. "The instant revision was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government's policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings", he said. He said as per notification issued by the federal government, the new rates for Defence Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent, 6.54 percent and 3.95 percent, respectively.

The official said the profit rate of return for specialised savings schemes like Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners' Benefit Account had also been revised up and fixed at 9.36 percent to provide safety net to specialised segments of the society.

The CDNS had launched its modernisation plan in collaboration with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), for facilitating the customers, he said.