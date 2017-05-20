ISLAMABAD - With the adoption of Performance Measurement Framework (PMF), developed by the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), Pakistan has become first country in South Asia to start the performance measurement of Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) as per international standards.

For first time since its establishment, the department in collaboration with the World Bank (WB) has started the process of self-assessment of its performance. During a workshop organised by the World Bank, the DAGP participants did a self assessment against the checklist as a first step in working with the Performance Measurement Framework.

The workshop outcomes included sharing challenges that SAI Pakistan faces in meeting all the prerequisites and that the AGP faces in developing strategies to move SAI towards effectively complying with the ISSAI framework.

As per international requirements SAIs are required to clearly demonstrate to the people the present and intended progress made in their core activities, thereby fulfilling their accountability to the people. The UN's Agenda 2030 and the numerous SDG targets to be implemented require the insight of capable SAIs. Performance Measurement Framework is based upon four levels of INTOSAI Framework for Professional Standards (IFPS) including founding principles, pre-requisites for the functioning of SAIs, fundamental audit principles and auditing guidelines.

With the adoption of Performance Measurement Framework, the SAI Pakistan will not only measure its own performance but will also be able to participate in its own peer reviews and external reviews as well as peer reviews and external reviews of other SAIs. Peer reviews can also provide the basis for elaborating an SAI’s strategic development plan. The reviewing SAI gains a deeper insight into the procedures and methods of a peer organisation. Thus, it can identify good practices by comparing its own structure and procedures to those of the reviewed SAI.

Recommendations of peer and external reviews confirm whether the institution’s management is headed in the right direction and advise management on ways to refine its methods to produce more effective work of even higher quality.

Subcommittee 3 of INTOSAI‘s Capacity Building Committee (CBC) promotes best practices and quality assurance through voluntary peer reviews. More than 24 peer review projects have been successfully completed since 1999.

More than 30 supreme audit institutions (SAI) have participated in at least one peer review, either as the reviewed or reviewing SAI. Peer reviews help SAIs carry out their audit work in compliance with professional standards; it also helps them enhance their practices and procedures.

Performance Measurement of SAI Pakistan will enable it to apply the INTOSAI Framework on Communicating and Promoting the Value and Benefits of Supreme Audit Institutions to enhance the credibility of SAIs and improve the lives of citizens.

It will also increase public knowledge of the work and role of SAIs and their added value through ongoing awareness-raising activities. The results of performance measurement exercise will be shared with public and stakeholders in due course of time.