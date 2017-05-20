Pakistan is negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries including Thailand, Turkey and Iran, to bolster its exports.

According to officials, several rounds of negotiations have been held so far with Thailand and Turkey.

They said the main text of the agreement on Trade in Goods has been finalized with both the countries and currently negotiations are underway on the items to be given concessionary market access.

The officials said negotiations with Iran are underway on trade in goods, services and investment. The first round of negotiations was held December last year in Tehran while the second meeting is likely to be held in July.

Several other measures are also being taken including incentives to the industries, promotional activities and establishment of Exim Bank, to enhance the country's exports.