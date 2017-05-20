KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week on a negative note with the benchmark shares index lost another 214.57 points, or (0.42pc) to conclude at 50,742 level.

Volatile session was witnessed today at the market as the KSE-100 index traded between an intraday high of 241 points and an intraday low of 290 points. Most of the selling pressure was witnessed during the second half of the day, which resulted in the market closing at 50,742 level.

Today's major laggards were UBL (slip 1.15pc), HUBC (1.85pc), LUCK (1.14pc) and HBL (0.54pc) as they cumulatively contributed 112 points to the index decline. Cement sector continued its previous day trend as profit-taking was witnessed in the sector where CHCC (slump 3.63pc), DGKC (1.69pc) and LUCK (1.14pc) all closed in the red zone, said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

On the other hand, the E&P sector gained to close 0.36 percent higher than its previous day close as US oil prices climbed to one-month highs to trade at $49.93/bbl level, boosted by hopes that major oil producers will decide to extend their current supply cut plan. POL (gain 2.13pc) and PPL (1.06pc) came out as winners of the aforementioned sector.

Bearish close witnessed at PSX amid concerns for record current account deficit and likely status quo in the SBP Policy rate announcement tomorrow, market participant said. Oil stocks outperformed on surging global crude prices. Pre-budget uncertainty, foreign outflows and concerns for falling FX reserves on external payments played a catalyst role in bearish close.

SILK was today's volume leader as almost 24 million shares exchanged hands. Overall, volume increased to 345 million shares compared to 302 million shares changed hands yesterday.

While value slightly increased to Rs12.4 billion/$119 million. Brokers expect that volatility to persist in the market due to the start of rollover week and federal budget announcement.