ISLAMABAD - The federal government has assured the Sindh government that it will allocate required funds for the K-IV project in the upcoming budget and two to three projects of the province will be added to the development programme.

“In the meeting of the National Economic Council I have showed my reservations regarding the next year budgetary allocation of the province but I was assured that the grievances of the province will be removed,” said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while talking to media persons after holding meeting with Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Friday.

The chief minister said that he was assured by the federal government that the provincial projects will be included in the PSDP. He was also ensured that funds already allocated for the Sindh projects will be released.

Murad said that the federal government will allocate required funds for the K-IV project in budget 2017-18. The Sindh government wants to complete this project by end of February next year to solve the issue of water availability to Karachi. This Rs25 billion project is the biggest water supply project jointly financed by the province and federal government. It intends to provide 650 million gallons of water to Karachi. The main source of water for this project will be Keenjhar Lake in Thatta, Sindh.

For this Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, the federal government has allocated Rs1 billion in fiscal year 2016-17 but less than half of this amount has been released. If the government allocates Rs6.5 billion in upcoming budget, it will be completion of the centre’s share in this project. The CM said, “Manchar Lake, the largest freshwater lake of Pakistan, is fast polluting and we are going to construct a new canal to keep it clean.”

Murad said that the province was also given surety that the pace of work on electricity projects in the province will be fast tracked. He said that the Sindh has retired its electricity arrears to the centre and has also received the certificate from the federal government.