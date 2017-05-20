BAHAWALPUR - A delegation from Rahimyar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday visited China to attend Punjab-China Economic Road Show to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Several meetings were held between Pakistani and Chinese traders and industrialists while Pakistani delegation also visited Chinese industrial units. The delegation was also briefed about benefits from China-Pak Economic Corridor. Other delegation members from Rahimyar Khan were included Chaudhry Tanvir Ahmed, Chauhdry Muhammad Tahir, Chaudhry Muhammad Wasim and Chaudhry Muhammad Junaid.