Birth registration system to be strengthened by Telenor, Plan International

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan and Plan International Pakistan signed a partnership on the project “Strengthening Civil Registration of Vital Statistics (CRVS) in Pakistan through appropriate use of Digital Technologies” to digitally enhance the system of registering and certifying vital events such as births and deaths to better leverage healthcare, education, social welfare, intervention, and other programs for larger demographics.

More than 70 percent children under the age of five in Pakistan are unregistered. This makes them vulnerable and unprotected as the birth certificate not only provides legal identity to children but also ensures access to basic rights and services including education and healthcare, share in inheritance and protection from child-labor, child-marriage and trial as adult in criminal justice system.

The project is being implemented in more than 60 Union Councils of districts Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan in Sindh and district Chiniot in Punjab. This system is based on innovative use of technology through digital platforms for data reporting and analysis, performance management, transparent and efficient disbursements and use of private sector channels to enable access to public service and basic civic rights.

This new initiative is engaging the Local Government departments along with other important stakeholders including Health and Education Departments and Telenor franchises to increase the access to birth registration services at every possible touch point in the community. It is expected to increase birth registration rates by the end of year 2018 in the target districts.

“The partnership is an extension of our efforts to give every child the right to identity and thus access to better healthcare, education, and other basic amenities,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “I believe the project will prove instrumental in helping the government base its future socio – economic welfare projects on accurate population dynamics for a greater impact. This partnership with Plan International will further strengthen our mutual strife for building a better tomorrow for Pakistan’s future generations.”

Bahria Town’s ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign wins hearts, minds of Karachiites

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town’s ‘Clean Karachi’ initiative has won hearts and minds of the residents of Pakistan’s business capital. Bahria Town has started this campaign to clean up the heaps of garbage lying along the streets, roads, squares and parks of this mammoth city which was once known as the ‘city of lights’.

So far, Bahria Town’s teams have lifted 82000 tons of garbage. As was expected, people of the city have responded positively to the call of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain for ridding the city of its mess. Started from the central district 15 days ago the campaign is already in its second phase. The campaign is gaining popularity among the masses who are taking part in the campaign in large numbers. ‘Our area used to be so dirty. But now the streets are clean. Thank you Bahria Town’, said a young Ali, who is resident of a slum in the Central District. ‘Bahria Town is teaching us how to keep our areas clean. We are here to practically learn how we can do it daily, once Bahria Town’s teams move on to their next destination,’ said an aged volunteer from New Karachi Dilawar Ali, who looked exhausted but excited for being part of this noble cause.

Soneri Bank posts profit before tax of Rs2,099.7m

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank Limited posted profit before tax of Rs2,099.71 million and profit after tax of Rs1,231.35 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

This translates into earning per share of Rs1.12 versus Rs1.40 in the corresponding period last year. This is due to the phenomena of maturity of high yielding bonds, a systemic theme across the industry impacting banking results. The bank’s strategy to meet this challenge has borne fruit and bank total revenue is at the same level as last year which shows the gap has been made up. Expenses have increased due to branch expansion as well as inflationary impact. The Board in its 158th meeting held on October 18, 2017, approved the bank’s third quarterly financial statements.

During the period deposits grew by 2.34 percent closing at Rs214.85 billion (December 2016: Rs209.93 billion). Net advances grew by 24.38 percent to Rs155.85 billion (December 2016: Rs.125.31 billion).The Bank’s net assets (including surplus) amounts to Rs17.12 billion as at September 30, 2017.

RB and Metro join hands for Dettol’s Handwashing Day Campaign

LAHORE (PR): Dettol, one of the leading brands of Reckitt Benckiser (RB), celebrated the Global Handwashing Day with their campaign ‘Letter for Life’ this week. The main objective of this campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap, and how a small act of handwashing can prevent diseases like diarrhea and decrease the infant mortality rate.

The activity took place in Metro - Cash and Carry in Lahore where children gathered to create paper soaps for children in rural areas who do not have access to these basic facilities. Apart from the activity carried out in the store, speeches were given out by representatives from both RB and Metro.

Akbar Ali Shah, Sales Director RB Pakistan, stated, “Cleanliness is essential for a child’s health and development, and on this year’s Global Handwashing Day, our aim was not only to educate children about cleanliness, but also provide them with appropriate facilities so that we can bring a change in their lives ‘kyun ke thori si tabdeeli se Hoga Saaf Pakistan’”

Pervaiz Akhtar, Director Corporate Affairs, Metro Habib Cash & Carry Pakistan, stated, “It is an honor to be part of Dettol’s Global Handwashing Day campaign. Cleanliness is imperative to a child’s health, and we are glad we could help take their cause forward.”

Giovanni Sorenzo, Head of Commercial, Metro Habib Cash & Carry, stated, “I firmly believe in Dettol’s cause to spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness to children in rural areas as even in this time and age, children are dying because of diseases like diarrhea.”