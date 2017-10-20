LAHORE - Third three-days International Digital Printing & Signage Technology Exhibition and Conference (DPS World) will be opened today (Friday) at Expo Centre Lahore.

The DPS World organised by FAKT Exhibitions is aimed to create a platform for buyers and sellers from different countries to exchange their information about the ground-breaking digitisation solutions with local business community. In a press statement issued on Thursday, FAKT Group CEO Saleem Khan Tanoli said, “FAKT has always believed in organising exhibitions with focus on providing innovative solutions to business sector so that this could collectively enhance growing economy of Pakistan.”

“With this one of its kind Digital Printing & Signage Technology Exhibition (DPS World), we are setting new standards in the digital printing and signage industry of Pakistan. It will open up more doors for the Pakistani finished products in the international market down the road,” he said.

Tanoli was of the view that Pakistan is a developing market for digital printing and signage where a large number of businesses are already importing state-of-the-art printing machines to boost their businesses. The usage of this technology is more common among two of the fastest growing sectors of Pakistan ie textile and media industry, he added.