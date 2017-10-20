KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,052.9 million on 13th October. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $14,157.6 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,895.3 million. During the week ending 13th October, SBP’s reserves increased by $370 million to $14,158 million due to official flows.–Staff Reporter