ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Laghari on Thursday warned CEOs of Discos about overbilling, wrong meter reading and fake billing and has directed to resolve the issues within 45 days or get ready to face the brunt.

“No one is indispensable for the system, if you cannot stop the overbilling, raise your hands and say ‘good bye’ today,” the minister said in his maiden interaction with CEOs of all the distribution companies via video link. “There will be no tolerance for overbilling, wrong meter reading and fake billing and those involved must be show the door without any discrimination,” Laghari said. The government made a lot of efforts to overcome the severe electricity shortage and now it depends on the distribution network to transmit the benefits to the consumers, he added.

Meanwhile, official sources told The Nation that Pesco, Qesco, Mepco, Sepco and Hesco are notorious for the overbilling. Lesco and Gepco are also doing overbilling. Iesco and Fesco are the best in this regard, the official said. The main reason for the overbilling and wrong meter reading is to cover the losses and inefficiency of the Discos, he added.

The minister said that the power sector has made great efforts in execution of various projects. He said that he will not let the efforts go in vain and every effort shall be made to pass the benefit of these efforts to the grass-root level. There is consensus that infrastructure, administrative skills and efficiency are the main hurdles in the way of transfer the relief to the people. He said that after two weeks of briefings he has come to the point that the fake billing, over billing must stop immediately and those involved must be shown the door.

“Now, electricity is 85 percent of our problems, our political careers, your professional careers and the future of country are at stake and is in the hands of few thousand Discos staff. If you have shortage of workforce, than outsource the billing but wrong billing will not be tolerated,” Laghari said. “Tell your revenue officers, SDOs and meter-readers that overbilling and wrong billing will not be tolerated anymore. If the consumers get the wrong bills you will also face the brunt,” he maintained.

The minister said that only merit and hard work will be counted and no influence of whatsoever shall be tolerated. He said that the message of transparency shall be passed to all ranks and files of the Discos by their respective CEOs. The minister said that he believe that current CEOs are the best working lot; however, there is an alternative best working engineers available at the second and third tier of their hierarchy. Therefore, only the hard work and merit can service. The minister said that consumers shall be facilities at all cost.

“In one and a half month make it sure that 100 percent bills should come with pictures, not with pictures of poles but actual meters. Today, I set your first Key Performance Indicator (KPI) which is to get rid of overbilling and wrong meter readings and anyone of you fail to perform well your political affiliations are not going to save you from sacking,” the minister warned, adding that don’t come to the ministry’s corridors with your political recommendations and influence as they are not going to help you.