ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Defence Production is seeking tax exemption for National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to import spare parts to encourage indigenous manufacturing of tabs and laptops.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Production on Thursday discussed the issue and decided that senior officials of NRTC and FBR should meet at the earliest to sort out the issue and report to the committee within month. The meeting was chaired by MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, who is chairman of the committee while Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain was also present on the occasion.

The committee was briefed about the project and was informed that all technical matters have been resolved except tax exemption. The committee was also informed that FBR is ready to grant exemption to the NRTC, an organisation wholly owned and controlled by the federal government.