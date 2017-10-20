KARACHI - Bulls bounced back at the stock market on Thursday, pushing the benchmark KSE 100-index up by 825 points to 41,558 points.

The KSE-100 made an intra-day high of 41,614 points given improved investor sentiments across the board coupled with sufficient liquidity available with local investors. While slight volatility was observed during the day amid indictment of ex-prime minister and family by accountability court, dealers said.

Market witnessed recovery in yesterday’s trading session as value investors availed the opportunity to buy stocks at attractive prices. Increase in heavy weight stocks including ENGRO (up 4.55%), PPL (2.74%), HBL (1.68%) and PSO (up 3.77%) steered the market, stated JS Global report.

Contribution to the index came from fertilizer sector that added 160 points given arrival of results higher than expectations, cements 157 points, oil and gas marketing companies 93 points, oil and gas exploration companies 70 points, and engineering added 42 points to the shares index, stated AHL report.

Average daily volumes were massively up by 68% DoD to 232m shares. Likewise, average daily value traded significantly increased by 85% DoD to settle at Rs11.5b/USD109m. Volume leaders during the day were KEL, EPCL, DSL, TRG and EFERT which cumulatively contributed 37% to total volumes.

Rally in the fertilizer sector was led by ENGRO that contributed 78 points while LUCK, PPL, HBL, and PSO contributed 59 points, 47points, 42points and 39points, respectively to the index. On the other hand, scrips that posted a negative contribution remained MCB that shed 23points, POL that eroded 20 points, PAKT that took away 19 points, UBL that shed 8 points and BAHL which shed 8 points.

Scrips of total 384 active companies participated in the session of which 301 concluded in advance, 70 in decline while 13 remained unchanged.