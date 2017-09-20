LAHORE - The election process of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has been halted and procedure may prolong to next month, as a former chairman of Aptma from Khyber Pakhtunhwa Ahmed Kuli Khan has approached the court for stay order.

Usually election process completes in September every year and new body takes charge at the end of the month but this does not seem to happen this year and election process would be dragged till the end of October. According to the industry sources, as many as 34 members from Aptma Faisalabad, 63 from Aptma Lahore and 15 from Aptma Multan had exercised their voting right when the Aptma Karachi office communicated the court order to suspend elections then and there. “Verdict of the voters was a writing on the wall, as 111 votes were cast in favour of Shahzad Ayub against only one for Ahmad Kuli Khan. Therefore, he approached the PHC to get a stay order,” they added.

Sources further confided that none out of 13 in KP and 62 eligible voters in Sindh had cast their votes. They said the Aptma Election Commission had already set in motion the balloting for one vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region, when it was communicated by the Karachi office that the PHC has granted a status quo and suspended the election process on Monday, September 18.

Shahzad Ayub of Zainab Textile Mills Ltd was contesting against Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak of Rahman cotton Mills Ltd for only one vacant seat of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) from KPK. It may be noted that the CEC members from the Punjab and the Sindh-Balochistan regions have already been elected unopposed for 2017-18.

When contacted Shahzad Ayub Khan, the other contesting candidate, he said that he had contested the objections filed by Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak before the Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) and made clear that as per the records of Aptma, his textile unit Zainab Textile Mills Limited complies with all membership requirements prescribed in Article 5 of the Articles of Association of Aptma.

He said the DGTO has already dismissed all the objections of Ahmad Kuli Khan after extending a detailed hearing on 11th September, followed by filing of a petition at the PHC by him to get a suspension order against the elections.

However, Shahzad has vowed to contest the case in PHC as well in order to complete the process of change in the association in line with the aspirations of the Aptma members. The Aptma members have termed it as an effort to hamper a democratic process. They further criticised Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak for using tactics to ensure an everlasting hold of a particular family in Aptma KP. They said the young textile entrepreneurs have already struggled hard to bring a real change in the Punjab and Sindh regions by throwing out the vested interest elements with the power of vote. “We will flush out them in KP as well,” they claimed.