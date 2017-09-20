KARACHI - Bullish sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark KSE 100-index up by 412 points. The index closed at 43,253 points.

E&P sector closed in the green as crude oil prices rose back to five-month high; PPL (up 0.58%) and OGDC (up 0.16%) were the major gainers of the mentioned sector. Fertilizer sector stocks witnessed strong buying and gained to contribute 118 points to the KSE 100-index, where FFC (up 5%), FATIMA (2.84%) and EFERT (2.79%) were key performers. DGKC (up 0.47%) from the cement sector gained as it announced financial results for FY17, an EPS of Rs18.20 and a DPS of Rs7.5. ATRL (+3.65%) from the refinery sector observed bullish sentiments during the last few minutes and closed near its upper circuit, said analyst at JS Global.

Engineering and technology sectors dominated the session with 43m and 37m shares traded, respectively.

Traded volumes also improved by 92% DoD as a total of 219m shares were traded through the trading session. While traded value also increased to Rs11.2b/$107m.

Shares of total 391 active companies were traded in the session of which 271 concluded in green, 108 in red while 12 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Dost Steels Ltd with 27.3m shares traded and WorldCall Telecom with 16.4m shares traded and TRG Pak Ltd with 15.5m shares traded.