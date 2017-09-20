ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 24 development projects worth Rs53.6 billion and recommended three mega projects worth Rs27.1 billion for the approval to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec).

The CDWP meeting, which was chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz, approved projects in transport & communication, energy, water resources, information technology, physical planning & housing, environment and health. The meeting was attended by senior officials from Planning Commission, federal ministries, government functionaries and representatives of the provincial governments.

In energy sector, the CDWP approved three projects worth Rs18.8 billion out of which one project worth Rs12.8 billion was referred to Ecnec for approval. The CDWP validated the project of 220KV Punjab University Grid Station along with Associated Transmission Lines worth of Rs2,948.11 million. The objective of the project is to improve the reliability of NTDC network and provide relief to the 132kV grid station in Lesco. It would provide reliable, uninterrupted power to its consumers. The project would lead to improve voltage profile, system reliability of network and reduction in the loading of power transformers in the area.

The forum also approved 220kV Zero Point Grid Station at Islamabad worth of Rs2,541.98 million. The objective of the project is to meet with the additional load demand of Iesco area and to provide relief to existing 132kV grid station in Iesco area and provide a second source of supply to existing 220kV Islamabad university Grid station for sustainable operations.

In transport and communication sector, the CDWP approved four projects worth Rs14.9 billion out of which one project worth Rs10.5 billion was referred to Ecnec. In physical planning & housing sector, the CDWP approved seven projects worth Rs5.9 billion. The CDWP further approved four projects in science and technology sector worth Rs5.6 billion. The CDWP approved another project in health sector worth Rs2.9 billion. The project aims to upgrade atomic energy cancer hospital NORI. The CDWP also approved a project in information technology sector worth Rs220.012 million. The scope of the project includes feasibility and system definition study of Pakistan multi-mission satellite.

Two projects worth Rs1.1 billion were approved in water resources by CDWP. These projects include construction of small dams, storage dams, delay action dams and retention wires and ISSO barriers in Sindh worth Rs886.699 million. The project is related to the issue of water scarcity, need for additional reservoirs and mining of ground water. The main objectives are to conserve rain flood water, recharge aquifer to raise the sub soil water level and supplement the existing barani irrigation system. The scheme will also provide recreational and employment facilities to local people. Whereas, the other project aims to construct abato, daisara and sanzala dam at Chamman Kila Abdullah worth Rs300 million. The project would be completed in 18 months from the date of approval. The project is related to the issue of groundwater scarcity, need for additional reservoirs and increased poverty in backward irrigated areas.

In environment sector, scaling-up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan worth of Rs3.8 billion is referred to Ecnec for further approvals.