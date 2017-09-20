PSO opens retail facility in Lahore

KARACHI (PR): Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the nation’s largest oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSX: PSO), Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art New Vision retail fuel station in Lahore.

The New Vision outlet, M/S Coral Gas, will serve the fuel and non-fuel needs of our customers in one of the most important areas of Lahore. Important government installations, businesses, leading educational institutions, healthcare facilities, media houses, and some of the most famous recreational spots are located within the area. Haque was joined by key business partners, senior officials from the company, the owner of the retail outlet and dignitaries from Lahore during the official inauguration ceremony.

Highlighting PSO’s strong retail footprint, Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque, said: “With the largest footprint of 3489 retail sites network, PSO fulfils energy needs of the nation not only in every urban city but also the distant areas of the country. Our scale makes us the most accessible network of retail outlets that caters to our customers round-the-clock, in all seasons and in every situation..”

"The outlet will bring real convenience for our customers. They will be able to benefit from our quality petroleum products and other facilities as well."

CDNS wins CFI.co award

LONDON (PR): CFI.co has announced Central Directorate of National Savings as winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion Pakistan 2017 Award.

According to findings of CFI.co’s judging panel, CDNS strictly adheres to its long-time mission to further financial inclusion and strengthen social security by promoting thrift and mobilising the resulting savings for the common good.

National Savings – as the directorate is known – traces its history back to 1873 with the enactment of Government Savings Bank Act.

CDNS serves anyone from young savers and students to senior citizens and from individuals to employee contributory funds.

Administering the savings of over seven million individuals, CDNS is the country’s largest financial institution in terms of deposits with a balance in excess of $32b. CDNS maintains a nationwide presence through a network of 376 branch offices.

The CFI.co judging panel commended National Savings on its proactive approach to its mission.

Karandaaz providing grant for digitization of National Savings

ISLAMABAD (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan, an initiative to support financial inclusion and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is providing a grant of USD 2.3 million to a digitization project of the Central Directorate of National Savings (National Savings). Through this digitization project, CDNS will provide alternate delivery channels (ATM cards, internet and mobile banking) for the customers of National Savings.

Director General National Savings, Zafar Masud acknowledged Karandaaz Pakistan’s support and said, “This partnership will help National Savings increase its reach and remove access barriers for the existing and potential account and certificate holders by adopting technology and creating a meaningful impact for its customers.”

Karandaaz Pakistan CEO Ali Sarfraz stressed the need for centralization of banking data and reducing the response time for customers of a service such as National Savings that mainly serves small savers. “The digitization of National Savings will help in introduction of digital channels for the customers like bio-metric verification for account opening and cash withdrawals. It will also open up possibilities of linking with other partners such as Pakistan Post and NIFT to expand financial inclusion and graduate small savers to other financial services. The customers can be provided digital transactional accounts and account opening process will become simpler. This is crucial since National Savingsfacilitatesmajority of bottom of the pyramid, and financially-excluded population,” he said.